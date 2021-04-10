World

Western Australia braces for 'worst case scenario' as cyclone Seroja nears

10 April 2021 - 10:28 By Melanie Burton
The most likely area to experience destructive wind gusts is on the coast between Geraldton, 200 km north of Perth, and Denham, 500 km north of Perth.
The most likely area to experience destructive wind gusts is on the coast between Geraldton, 200 km north of Perth, and Denham, 500 km north of Perth.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Authorities in Western Australia were urging residents of its Mid West coast to find safe shelter or leave on Saturday as cyclone Seroja barrelled towards a coastal region that is usually too far south to fall in the path of cyclones.

Residents in Western Australia's Mid West and Gascoyne regions are being urged to finalise their emergency plans, as the cyclone is expected to intensify to a category three overnight, battering a region where buildings are not made to withstand cyclonic winds.

"This is a very serious situation. The potential for widespread devastation is high," state Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan said on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"We hope that we can get through these next few days without loss of life and without serious property damage. We need to work on the basis of worst case scenario," she said, adding that cyclonic winds had not been seen in the area for decades.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecasts destructive winds with gusts to 150 km per hour (93 miles per hour), and heavy rains that could cause significant damage to coastal communities as the cyclone moves across the coast and further inland.

The most likely area to experience destructive wind gusts is on the coast between Geraldton, 200 km north of Perth, and Denham, 500 km north of Perth.

This area is much further south of Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore export hub, which withstands several cyclones a season and where houses are built to stronger standards.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'No warnings': Powerful cyclone exposes Indonesia's lack of preparedness

Gregorius Hide, a 70-year-old farmer in the eastern Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara, said the only warning he had of an approaching swirl ...
News
23 hours ago

Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath ...
News
3 days ago

Tropical cyclone kills at least 76 in Indonesia, East Timor

Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and East Timor have killed at least 76 ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  4. Receptionist dead, doctor critical after gunmen rob Pretoria medical facility South Africa
  5. Cyril and the soft-shoe shuffle, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X