Police fire teargas at protesters after Black man shot dead near Minneapolis

Police fired teargas on Sunday to disperse angry protesters after an officer fatally shot a Black man about 10 miles (16km) from where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last May, a Reuters witness said.

About 100 people, some visibly upset and one carrying a sign demanding “Justice for George Floyd,” confronted police in riot gear after the officer shot a man in his car in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Some vandalised two police vehicles, pelting them with stones and jumping on them. Police fired rubber bullets, hitting at least two in the crowd, with at least one man left bleeding from the head, a Reuters witness said.

After nightfall, a few hundred protesters had gathered outside the suburban police department, guarded by hundreds of officers in riot gear. Police set off flash bangs and sprayed chemical irritants at the crowd.

The dead man was identified by relatives at the scene as Daunte Wright, 20, according to the Star Tribune.