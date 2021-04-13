NATO, US demand Russia end Ukraine build-up, West examines options

US secretary of state Antony Blinken offered the US full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia on Tuesday as NATO called on Moscow to halt a large troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

Blinken, returning to Brussels just weeks after his maiden trip to Europe as US President Joe Biden's top diplomat, told reporters that “the US stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine”. He said he would discuss Kyiv's ambitions to one day join NATO.

Blinken met with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in an intensification of diplomacy after the Group of Seven foreign ministers condemned the increase in Russian troop numbers, which the West says has gone unexplained.

Echoing NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who met Kuleba earlier, Blinken said Moscow was massing forces in its biggest build-up since 2014, when conflict flared between Ukraine and Russia, and Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Blinken warned of Russia's “very provocative actions”, while Stoltenberg said Russian soldiers were combat-ready.

“In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine's borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014,” Stoltenberg said.

“Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately,” Stoltenberg said at his news conference with Kuleba.