WATCH | Welsh river turns white after milk tanker spill

Talk about rivers of milk.

This was the case in point in Wales this week when a milk tanker crashed and litres of milk flowed into a nearby river, turning it white.

The milk tanker lost control and went off the road and into the River Dulais, near Llanwrda in Carmarthenshire, at around lunchtime on Wednesday.

Natural Resources Wales said there had been “significant discolouration” along the river but there was no evidence of an impact on wildlife.

Officials said the river is now running clear.

TimesLIVE