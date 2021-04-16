World

WATCH | Welsh river turns white after milk tanker spill

16 April 2021 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE

Talk about rivers of milk.

This was the case in point in Wales this week when a milk tanker crashed and litres of milk flowed into a nearby river, turning it white. 

The milk tanker lost control and went off the road and into the River Dulais, near Llanwrda in Carmarthenshire, at around lunchtime on Wednesday. 

Natural Resources Wales said there had been “significant discolouration” along the river but there was no evidence of an impact on wildlife. 

Officials said the river is now running clear.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

After Covid, all Mauritius needed was an oil spill

Tourism in Mauritius collapsed after the government cut the island off from the world to get the coronavirus outbreak under control. The country's ...
Business
8 months ago

Oil spill teams on standby as Chinese tanker runs into trouble on Wild Coast

Emergency rescue and oil spill response teams are on standby after the 333m-long supertanker Yuan Hua Hu narrowly missed being wrecked on the Wild ...
News
10 months ago

Iranian oil tanker burns for third day after collision off China coast

A tanker carrying Iranian oil that collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea was still on fire on Tuesday morning, the Chinese ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' Supreme Court hopeful South Africa
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X