Notre-Dame cathedral 'holding up' two years after Paris fire

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday praised the painstaking efforts to rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after flames ripped through the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.

In the hours after the blaze, Macron told a distraught nation that the cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, would be restored and later promised it would be reopened to worshippers by 2024.

More than 700 days after workers scrambled to shore up Notre-Dame's flying buttresses, save its 13th-century stained-glass rose windows and install movement sensors, the effort to make the site secure ahead of restoration is almost complete.

From a rooftop platform, the president, dressed in overalls and a safety helmet, peered down into the cathedral's damaged transept and thanked workers on the site.

“Everyone remembers where they were two years ago, the emotion of all Catholics, of all Parisians and all French people,” Macron told a group of workers with the Paris skyline behind him.