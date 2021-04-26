Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes.

Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month.

Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

Amid the celebratory scenes that went on into Monday morning, Ahmad Tibi, a lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority, criticised what he called the “mistaken” decision to put the metal barricades up in the first place.

“The decision to reopen is right,” he told Reuters outside Damascus Gate. “It is a good decision in the right direction, but they should stop attacking Palestinians.”