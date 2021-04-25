Israeli ‘apartheid’ doccie seen at last after nine-year battle with The Labia Theatre
25 April 2021 - 00:00
The anti-Israeli documentary, Roadmap to Apartheid, will finally be screened at a Cape Town cinema after a nine-year legal battle.
The 2012 film, which explains why many Palestinians feel they are living in conditions similar to those experienced under apartheid, will be shown next month after a ruling by the equality court in Cape Town. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.