World

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

03 May 2021 - 21:30 By Krishna N. Das
India on Saturday received 150,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and the government said "millions of doses" more will come in.
India on Saturday received 150,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and the government said "millions of doses" more will come in.
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai

India's daily Covid-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached early last month as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited, even as the country fights the world's worst surge in infections.

Daily inoculations have averaged 2.5 million since hitting a peak of 4.5 million on April 5. A quadrupling of coronavirus cases during the period has collapsed the public health system in many regions of the country.

India, with the world's biggest vaccine making capacity, has partially or fully immunised only 12% of its 1.35 billion people, according to data from the government's Co-Win portal.

Public forecasts by its only two current vaccine producers show their total monthly output of 70-80 million doses would increase only in two months or more, though the number of people eligible for vaccines has doubled to an estimated 800 million since May 1.

India on Saturday received 150,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and the government said "millions of doses" more will come in.

Pfizer said on Monday it was in discussions with the Indian government seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its vaccine.

"Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," CEO Albert Bourla said.

"We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country."

Pfizer was the first company to seek emergency use authorisation for its vaccine in India late last year. It withdrew its application in February after the drugs regulator sought a small, local safety study for the shot before considering its request.

But as cases surged, India said last month it would fast-track approval for some foreign shots, with companies now required to do a local trial within 30 days of approval, not before.

GlobalData analyst Prashant Khadayate said Pfizer will become a "vaccine of choice among people who can afford it" but that its need to be stored in ultra-low temperatures would be a challenge.

India has also invited Johnson & Johnson and Moderna to sell their vaccines to the country.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Traveller from India tests positive for Covid-19

A person who recently travelled from India to SA is being treated for Covid-19 in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital, but it is not yet known which variant of ...
News
3 hours ago

SA students witness horror of Covid-19's grim toll on India

It is like a movie playing out in real life, only this is no Bollywood drama. This is how Mikaila Chetty from Durban sees the "surreal" Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

Taiwan bars arrivals from India as Indonesia reports first cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Taiwan became the latest place to ban arrivals from coronavirus-stricken India on Monday, as it moves to prevent new infections, with more nations ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X