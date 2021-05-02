SA students witness horror of Covid-19's grim toll on India

It is like a movie playing out in real life, only this is no Bollywood drama. This is how Mikaila Chetty from Durban sees the "surreal" Covid-19 situation in India, where she is studying at Goa University.

"Over the past week India has seen on average 330,000 new cases per day. This is a devastating, shocking and scary figure to digest," Chetty told the Sunday Times.