'My life for his': Thai mothers fight for activist children charged with insulting king

As authorities locked up young protest leaders and largely brought their campaign to a halt, Sureerat came to forge an unlikely alliance with other mothers who are seeking freedom for their children and had never been particularly political before.

A core group of five mothers, from a business owner to a rice farmer, formed their bond as they met on trips to court and prison to see their children.

The focus of their campaign is the release of their children, not the causes the young activists have taken up. But for some, their efforts have become intertwined with some of the issues that got the youngsters into trouble.

The mothers have recently staged several quiet protests, standing together for one hour and 12 minutes — a reference to Article 112 in the criminal code on insulting the monarchy — next to cardboard cutouts of their children and showing the three-finger salute of defiance to demand that they be granted bail.

Six young protest leaders, including Parit, remain in jail. The court has repeatedly denied them bail, citing the severity of the charges against them, which include insulting the king.

The protesters broke long-standing taboos last year by calling for reform of the monarchy — an unprecedented demand in a country where the king is constitutionally “enthroned in a position of revered worship” and insulting him is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The protesters also demanded the departure of former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister and a new constitution.

While the calls aimed at reducing the powers of the monarchy have struck a chord with young activists, many Thais are devoted to the king and resent the protests.

The Royal Palace has declined to comment directly on the issue but late last year, the king, in brief remarks on the protesters, said: “we love them all the same” and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

Government officials have said criticism of the king is unlawful and inappropriate.

WORRIERS TURNED WARRIORS

The crackdown on the protest leaders brought their campaign to a halt but it fired up the mothers, most of whom were never particularly political before.

Several said they initially had a hard time understanding their children's call for reform of the monarchy, given the usual prosecution of such critics. Some dissidents have fled into exile and several have disappeared or died in mysterious circumstances.

“I was afraid for him at first, about everything,” said Malai Nampa, 56, who left her rice fields to call for the release of her son, 36-year-old human rights lawyer Arnon, who was arrested alongside Parit in February.