AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy: ‘We will be playing Caf Champions League next season’

With that in mind‚ McCarthy looks to have settled on finishing second behind Sundowns as that will also give his team a ticket to participate in next year’s Champions League‚ becoming the second side from KwaZulu-Natal to do so after Manning Rangers in 1998.

“Believe you me‚ the next four games I can’t see AmaZulu losing those four games‚” McCarthy‚ who was linked in the past few with taking over Bafana Bafana coaching job‚ said.

“So Caf Champions League – we will be playing Caf Champions League [next season]‚ so that brings new challenges.

“With new challenges we can’t just expect to bring a whole new team in because the players that work for us have done their duty for the club. We now have to look and scout and see which three‚ four‚ five players we can bring in and make what we already have better.

“That’s how it works – it’s not that we’re going to make wholesome changes. We’re not that type of team that goes and recruit a new team for the new challenges.

“We work with what we have – for the players that got us there it will be a reward for their hard work. You can’t up and get rid of them.

“But there will be a few new faces that will come in and assist the good team that we already have so we can be ready and competitive for Caf Champions League.”