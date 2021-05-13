CDC panel clears way to Covid-19 vaccines for US adolescents

US states are set to begin using the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to inoculate young adolescents against Covid-19 after advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backed the plan in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorised the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps. The action by the CDC group is an important, but not required, final seal of federal regulatory approval.

The youngest age previously approved for the Pfizer vaccine was 16 years old.

Some states, including Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas, began offering the vaccine to young teens on Tuesday. California's main Covid-19 website said families could start making appointments for the younger group on Thursday.