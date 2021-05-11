So, what exactly is the Indian variant and how worried should we really be?

Some of the world’s leading experts tell us what their research has revealed

India has recorded the world’s sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.



Scientists are studying what led to the unexpected surge and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. The variant, named B.1.617, has been reported in 17 countries, raising global concern. Here are the basics:..