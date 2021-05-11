World

So, what exactly is the Indian variant and how worried should we really be?

Some of the world’s leading experts tell us what their research has revealed

11 May 2021 - 19:48 By Reuters

India has recorded the world’s sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

Scientists are studying what led to the unexpected surge and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. The variant, named B.1.617, has been reported in 17 countries, raising global concern. Here are the basics:..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Have US-China tensions thrown a spanner into Tesla’s Shanghai works? World
  2. Greetings from the asteroid belt! Spacecraft is coming home with precious cargo World
  3. ‘University of Life’ beckons as 11,100 academics are suspended in Myanmar World
  4. So, what exactly is the Indian variant and how worried should we really be? World
  5. Eye on the world – May 12 2021 World

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. India get Covid-19 vaccines before England tour Cricket
  2. Argentina confirms first cases of Covid-19 variants from India, South Africa World
  3. Four things you need to know: Covid-19 variants detected in India and UK have ... South Africa
  4. No plans yet to place SA under tighter lockdown restrictions: Zweli Mkhize Politics
  5. Nepal has a mountain to climb in the fight against Covid World
X