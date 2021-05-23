WATCH | Little Island, a park built by a billionaire, further transforms Manhattan's West Side

Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal.

The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan.

The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed.

The West Side, once dominated by a bustling port, deteriorated into industrial eyesores and homeless camps before a revitalisation this century converted much of it into magnificent parkland.