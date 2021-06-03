World

Defendants in New Zealand volcano eruption tragedy case seek more time for pleas

03 June 2021 - 13:53 By Reuters
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand, December 12, 2019.
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand, December 12, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Jorge Silva / File photo

Most defendants charged following an investigation into a volcanic eruption in New Zealand in 2019 that killed 22 people told a court on Thursday that they were not ready to enter pleas, according to media reports.

The surprise eruption on White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on December 9 also injured dozens of people.

The majority of them were tourists from countries such as Australia, the US and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand. There were 47 people on the island when the volcano erupted.

New Zealand's workspace regulator, WorkSafe, filed charges against 13 parties in November last year for not meeting health and safety obligations with taking tourists to the island.

The defendants were meant to enter their pleas on Thursday but they told the Whakatāne District Court that they had not had enough time to go through all of the evidence provided so far, Radio New Zealand reported.

White Island Tours' lawyer Richard Raymond said the 3,000 documents they had been provided so far amounted to thousands and thousands more pages, RNZ reported.

WorkSafe had a year to consider the issues and expert evidence before deciding to lay charges, he said, whereas the defendants only had a few months.

It was “an uneven playing field, to an extent”, Raymond said, according to the report.

Only the National Emergency Management Agency, one of the agencies charged, entered a not guilty plea. The next hearing was set for September, the report said.  

READ MORE:

WATCH | Drone captures erupting Icelandic volcano

The Fagradalsjfall volcano in Iceland erupted in February but still offers mesmerising visuals more than four months later.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Congolese escaping volcano receive aid in Rwanda

Families fleeing a flow of lava from Mount Nyiragongo's eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo said they were struggling to find enough ...
News
4 hours ago

Around 20,000 homeless, 40 missing in Congo volcano aftermath, says UN

More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption in eastern Congo that killed dozens and continues ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | First volcano eruption on the Iceland's peninsula since the 12th century

A fissure 500 to 750 meters long opened at the eruption site, spewing lava fountains up to 100 meters high, Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  4. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  5. Cuts to social grants will be disastrous for our children — experts South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...