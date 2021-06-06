World

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at Khamis Mushait

06 June 2021 - 07:25 By Reuters
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighter.
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighter.
Image: REUTERS/Ali Owidha/File Photo

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said it intercepted an armed drone launched on Sunday towards the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait, which the group said was fired at a military airbase.

Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya cited a coalition statement as saying the drone was destroyed. The Houthi military spokesperson said on Twitter that the strike was successful.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

The group has repeatedly targeted Khamis Mushait as well as other Saudi cities along the border with Yemen. The coalition says it intercepts most assaults. 

READ MORE:

Houthi leader dismisses US sanctions, warns of expanded attacks

A leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Sunday dismissed US sanctions on military officials and threatened possible expanded attacks on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Houthi ballistic missiles land in uninhabited Saudi land, coalition says

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen' Iran-aligned Houthi group landed in uninhabited border areas of southern Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi-led ...
News
2 months ago

Saudi-led coalition destroys five Houthi drones

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said it had destroyed five armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, according to media ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...