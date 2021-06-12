World

At least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting

12 June 2021 - 12:20 By Reuters
More than a dozen people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, early on Saturday, police said, adding the suspected shooter was still at large.

Two of the injured are reported to be in a critical condition, Austin Police Department interim chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement.

The incident took place at around 1:30am in the Sixth Street Entertainment District area and there were no deaths reported at the time of the briefing, he added.

“It's not clear at this point what sparked this off, but out of an abundance of caution, we have notified the FBI's joint terrorism task force,” Chacon said. 

