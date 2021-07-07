UK aid cuts spark fears over parasitic killer that stalks the poor

At first, 5-year-old Msto Pushen's family thought his fever and malaise could be remedied by giving him some local herbs.

When that didn't work, they carried him on foot from their village in western Kenya some hours across the semi-arid scrub to a clinic where he was handed malaria pills and sent home.

But as the weeks passed, the boy's condition worsened: his weight dropped by almost a third, his belly ballooned, and he became so weak he could barely stand.

"No one knew what was wrong with him," said his grandmother Cheparsub Kapelile as he lay on the metal-framed hospital bed in West Pokot, near the Kenya-Uganda border.

"It was two months before we learnt about this hospital. We travelled over 1,000 km (620 miles) on a motorbike taxi and then a bus to get here. It was a very difficult journey, but he would have died otherwise."

For those suffering from the deadly tropical disease, visceral leishmaniasis (VL), the government-run Kacheliba district hospital is a rare lifeline.

It is one of only a handful of facilities across the developing world equipped to treat the parasitic disease, whose name is unfamiliar to most, but whose impact can be devastating.

The good news is that significant progress has been made in South Asia. Since 2005, when India, Bangladesh and Nepal signed an agreement to eliminate VL, the number of cases reported annually has fallen by 90% according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

But much of the recent effort has been funded by Britain, which in 2019 launched a three-year programme to tackle VL and four other neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) - preventable or curable diseases that mainly impact the poor, often stopping them from working and trapping them in poverty.

Britain has been a global leader in tackling NTDs, but its 220 million pound ($305 million) programme is ending early due to a 4 billion pound aid spending cut, a move the WHO says will cause thousands of needless deaths.

Crown Agents, which manages the programme, said it was talking to the government about the impact of the cuts, which come as health systems around the world are already grappling with the pressure of a pandemic.

"The seismic impact of the pandemic forced the tough decision to temporarily reduce the aid budget," a British government spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We continue to distribute drugs to fight neglected tropical diseases and perform surgeries in the most urgent cases," said the statement, adding that Britain was working to exit programmes responsibly and mitigate the impact of the cuts.