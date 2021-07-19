Two more Texas Democrats who fled to DC test positive for Covid-19

Two more members of a Texas Democratic Party delegation of lawmakers who fled their state delaying passage of what they say are restrictive voting laws have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in an emailed statement that it's now providing daily Covid testing for the more than 50 lawmakers who fled Texas. So far, five delegation members have tested positive for Covid - and all are fully vaccinated.

The delegation members met last week with several top leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris' office said that they did not think the vice president, who is fully vaccinated, nor her staff were at risk of exposure as they were not in close contact with any of the five delegation members who have tested positive.