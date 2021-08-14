World

Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid Covid-19 surge

14 August 2021 - 14:28 By Reuters
Iranians wait to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as cases spike, in a vaccination center in Tehran, Iran August 9, 2021.Picture taken August 9, 2021.
Iranians wait to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as cases spike, in a vaccination center in Tehran, Iran August 9, 2021.Picture taken August 9, 2021.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran is to impose a one-week lockdown and a ban on road travel amid a fifth Covid-19 surge in the worst-hit country in the Middle East, state television reported on Saturday.

All non-essential businesses and offices will have to close under the nationwide lockdown from Monday to Aug. 21, in an effort to curb the highly contagious Delta variant.

Authorities are also imposing a driving ban from Sunday until Aug. 27, except for essential vehicles.

“All roads will be closed except for trucks carrying food and essential goods and ambulances. This traffic ban will be very strictly imposed,” Alireza Raisi, spokesperson for the national coronavirus task force, told the television.

Authorities will only allow open-air gatherings for ongoing Shi'ite Muslim mourning ceremonies, Raisi said.

The Health Ministry reported 29,700 new cases on Saturday, and 466 daily deaths, down from a record daily toll of 588 fatalities on Monday. Total deaths have reached 97,208, according to official figures.

Social media users have accused the government of mismanagement over slow vaccinations with only 3.8 million people fully inoculated in a population of 83 million.

Officials have blamed US sanctions for hampering efforts to buy foreign vaccines and for delays in deliveries. 

READ MORE:

WHO fumes over 'toxic politics' in search for source of Covid-19

The World Health Organisation's top emergency expert says the search for the origin of the coronavirus is being "poisoned by politics", days after US ...
News
2 months ago

Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for Covid-19 vaccinated foreign visitors

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been ...
News
2 months ago

Taliban could take Afghan capital within 90 days after rapid gains - US intelligence

Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, a US defence official cited US intelligence as ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  2. Icy weather, snow and rain hit parts of SA as cold front bites South Africa
  3. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  4. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa
  5. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission