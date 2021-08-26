Czech runner dies in Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc race

“State services were then notified, with a request for helicopter support. Despite all the care given to him, the runner succumbed to his injuries,” organisers said in a statement.

“The runner involved in the incident is a Czech national and, out of respect for the family, the organisers will respect their anonymity.”

The TDS is one of the many Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc events taking place in the final week of August in the vicinity of the highest mountain in the Alps.

It features 1,600 runners taking part in a 145-km run with 9,100 metres of altitude gain across the Italian and French Alps.