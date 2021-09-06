Over 1,000 await flight clearance to leave Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif

About 1,000 people, including Americans, have been stuck in Afghanistan for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave, an organiser told Reuters, blaming the delay on the US State Department.

The confusion was the latest flashpoint after a chaotic US military withdrawal completed after Taliban Islamist insurgents seized power in Kabul on August 15, after the Western-backed government collapsed.

Exasperated by the delays, the organiser said the State Department had failed to tell the Taliban of its approval for flight departures from the international airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif or validate a landing site.

“They need to be held accountable for putting these people's lives in danger,” said the organiser, who sought anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the account.