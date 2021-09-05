World

ANALYSIS | Arrogance and ignorance: this is why the West lost in Afghanistan

Storming into countries without insight into their ways cripples the West’s cause before the first shot rings out

05 September 2021 - 18:38 By Max Hastings

There have been many dark moments in the two decades since 9/11, some of them in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month. I remain especially haunted by a snapshot from 2007 Iraq. British political adviser Emma Sky was riding a Blackhawk with US commander Gen Raymond Odierno. She mentioned to her boss over the intercom a glimpsed graffiti on a building wall in Baghdad: “THE HERO, THE MARTYR SADDAM HUSSEIN.”

Odierno responded tersely that the hanged dictator was a mass murderer. Sky, who liked to live dangerously, said: “We still don’t know who killed more Iraqis, you or Saddam, sir.” There was a deadly silence in the helicopter and even the diplomat wondered if she had gone too far. “General O”, as she called him, then shouted: “Open the doors, pilots. Throw her out!”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 6 2021 World
  2. ANALYSIS | Arrogance and ignorance: this is why the West lost in Afghanistan World
  3. With 1.2-billion Covid shots they don’t need, rich nations must help the poor World
  4. Despite new law, Texans who want an abortion have a Plan C World
  5. Trumped up: QAnon Shaman pleads guilty to his role in Congress riot World

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

Related articles

  1. Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to operate soon - Qatari ... World
  2. SA’s refusal to take in 126 Afghan refugees puts lives in danger: lawyers South Africa
  3. US shot down advice on Afghanistan, didn’t learn from Iraq, leaving citizens ... World
  4. Russia's Putin says US Afghan foray achieved nothing but tragedy World
  5. Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province, top US general warns of ... World