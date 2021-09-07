World

Taliban names new Afghan government amid protests in Kabul

07 September 2021 - 17:50 By Reuters
A member of the Taliban armed forces points his gun at Afghan protesters shouting slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 7 2021.
A member of the Taliban armed forces points his gun at Afghan protesters shouting slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 7 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban named Mullah Hassan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of Afghanistan's new government on Tuesday, with Mullah Abul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement's political office, as deputy.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban's main spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister.

All the appointments are in an acting capacity, Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul. 

READ MORE:

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, opposition says resistance will continue

The Taliban claimed victory on Monday in the last part of Afghanistan still holding out against their rule, declaring that the capture of the ...
News
6 hours ago

Taliban say they have entered capital of holdout Afghan region

The Taliban said on Sunday their forces had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir, the valley where opposition forces have been ...
News
2 days ago

Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province, top US general warns of civil war

Taliban and opposition forces battled on Saturday to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Teacher loses R400,000 back pay after sick-note bungle at arbitrator's office South Africa
  5. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...