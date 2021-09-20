World

US military says 10 civilians killed in Kabul drone strike last month

20 September 2021 - 09:00 By Reuters

A US drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, a senior US general said on Friday.

“It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology,” US General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, told reporters.

He added that he now believed that it unlikely that the vehicle hit or those who died were Islamic State militants or posed a direct threat to US forces at Kabul's airport. 

