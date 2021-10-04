Ecuador's government says prisons under police, military control after deadly riot

Ecuador's government said on Sunday it has been able to regain control of a prison where 118 people were killed in rioting this week and that other jails in the Andean country are under the supervision of the police and the military.

Successive military and police operations, with some 3,600 personnel, have taken place since violence - the worst prison rioting in the country's history - broke out at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayaquil on Tuesday.

Ecuador is suffering a wave of violence at its prisons, which house some 39,000 people. Prison violence also killed 79 people in February and 22 in July.