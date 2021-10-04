FACTBOX-Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth

JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH

Jordan's King Abdullah amassed about $100 million worth of property in the United States and the UK through secret companies. They were purchased between 2003 and 2017 via firms registered in tax havens and include properties in Malibu, southern California, and Washington and London.

DLA Piper, a London law office representing Abdullah, told the ICIJ that he had "not at any point misused public monies or made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance intended for public use".

CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS

The Pandora news reports said Babis moved $22 million through offshore companies to buy an estate on the French Riviera in 2009 while keeping his ownership secret. The report did not say the transactions broke the law.

Babis, speaking on Sunday in a TV debate ahead of Oct. 8-9 elections, denied wrongdoing and said "the money left a Czech bank, was taxed, it was my money, and returned to a Czech bank".

Babis, founder of the Agrofert farming, food, chemicals and media empire, entered politics in 2011 on an anti-corruption agenda.

SVETLANA KRIVONOGIKH

The Washington Post said Russian woman Svetlana Krivonogikh became the owner of a Monaco apartment via an offshore company incorporated on the Caribbean island of Tortola in April 2003 just weeks after she gave birth to a girl. At the time, she was in a secret, years-long relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Post said, citing Russian investigative outlet Proekt.

The Post said Krivonogikh, her daughter, who is now 18, and the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment.