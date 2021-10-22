World

Jamaica arrests Colombian national in connection with Haitian president's murder

22 October 2021 - 14:13 By Gessika Thomas and Kate Chappell
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

Haitian authorities said on Thursday that a Colombian national, considered a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, had been arrested in Jamaica as investigations continues.

The 53-year-old former businessman Moise, who took office in 2017, was shot dead at his private residence in July and his wife was wounded in the attack.

A group of Colombian mercenaries emerged as the main suspects though nobody has been charged or convicted in connection with the case.

Haitian authorities identified the person arrested in Jamaica as Mario Antonio Palacios.

“Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios is part of the mercenary group. This man is very dangerous,” Haitian National Police said on its official Twitter account.

Reuters was unable to reach a representative for Palacios.

Jamaican authorities confirmed on Thursday that a person, which they described as likely being a Colombian national, had been arrested.

They gave no further details. 

Reuters

