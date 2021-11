Police chief met with rapper Travis Scott before stampede that killed 8 at US music festival

Scott released a short video late on Saturday, saying that while he was on stage, "I could just never imagine the severity of the situation." He also posted a statement on Twitter saying he was "devastated" and would cooperate fully with authorities.

More than a dozen lawsuits from victims and their families have already been filed against several defendants, including Scott and concert promoters Live Nation Entertainment Inc and ScoreMore.

The lawsuits generally accuse Live Nation of acting negligently by failing to create and enforce sufficient safety protocols, failing to provide adequate security and failing to maintain proper crowd control.

Live Nation issued a statement on Monday saying the company "would address all legal matters at the appropriate time." Scott's representatives declined comment on civil suits filed.

'PURE, UTTER CHAOS'

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee told a news conference on Monday his firm planned to sue on behalf of Axel Acosta, 21, who died at the festival, and at least 34 other victims.

"It's self-evident that this concert was planned incredibly poorly," Buzbee told reporters, saying that video footage of the event posted to social media before and during Friday's deadly crowd surge showed scenes of "pure and utter chaos."

"Axel died on the muddy ground of a concert that he attended for fun," Buzbee said. "Neither Travis Scott nor his handlers, entourage ... promoters, organizers or sponsors cared enough about Axel to make even a minimal effort to keep him and others at the concert safe," Buzbee said.

Basil Baig, whose brother, Danish, died at the festival, told reporters that Scott and concert organizers "have blood on their hands."

Live Nation's stock fell 5.4% on Monday.

The company said in a statement on Monday that it had met with authorities and handed over all video footage of the concert. Live Nation also said it had offered refunds to attendees and planned to provide mental health counseling and help pay for medical expenses for victims.

Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the chief executive for the county that includes Houston, has called for an independent inquiry.

Roderick Payne, a crowd control expert whose firm provides security for large-scale events, told Reuters that authorities would review the security plan and determine whether mistakes were made.

But he also said there are limits to how much security can do when dealing with such a large crowd.

"You can't prevent 50,000 people from trampling anybody," he said.