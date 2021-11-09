Police chief met with rapper Travis Scott before stampede that killed 8 at US music festival

Houston's police chief said on Monday he met briefly with hip-hop star Travis Scott to voice his "public safety concerns" before the rapper took the stage for a weekend performance that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede.

Chief Troy Finner publicly disclosed conveying words of caution to Scott in person as legal action mounted on behalf of concertgoers crushed in Friday's deadly crowd surge, while police pursued a criminal probe of the tragedy.

Scott, the hometown recording star who was performing on stage as headliner of his Astroworld festival when the incident occurred, canceled an appearance scheduled for this weekend at a similar outdoor event in Las Vegas, a source close to Scott said.

Scott said on Monday he would cover all funeral costs and offer aid to those affected. He is also working with law enforcement and city officials to "respectfully and appropriately connect" with victims and their families, according to a statement.

The victims were crushed in a surge of fans near the stage at NRG Park at around 9:30 p.m., with some unable to breathe and others trampled underfoot. Hundreds of others in the sellout crowd of 50,000 were injured throughout the day.