Putin has been revaccinated against Covid-19, Russian agencies say

22 November 2021 - 11:45 By Maxim Rodionov
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against Covid-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.

"Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.

Reuters

