Putin has been revaccinated against Covid-19, Russian agencies say
22 November 2021 - 11:45
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been revaccinated against Covid-19, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Sunday.
Putin said in June 2021 that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine.
"Today, on your recommendation and that of your colleagues, I got another vaccination, Sputnik Light. This is called revaccination," Putin said at a meeting with the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed both vaccines.
Reuters