Flight cancellations greet New Year due to storms, Omicron

Airlines greeted the New Year with more than 6,600 weekend cancellations in the US, closing out a bumpy holiday season as a winter storm swept eastward and carriers dealt with staff shortages caused by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Cancellations of flights into, out of and within the US reached 2,679 Sunday along with 9,002 delays, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.com. That followed cancellations of more than 2,700 flights Saturday and at least 1,300 on Friday, which was New Year’s Eve.

With more than 1,300 US flights already dropped for Monday, it won’t be much easier for travellers attempting to return home after the bumpy holiday season. The busy travel period has been snarled by at least 13,000 cancelled flights since Christmas Eve as record Covid-19 infections contribute to worker shortages at airports and in the cockpits.

Delta Air Lines Inc. issued a travel waiver ahead of winter weather for Baltimore/Washington International and Washington, D.C.’s two airports, effective Jan. 2 through Jan. 7.

Globally, the tally of dropped flights topped almost 4,400 for Sunday, according to FlightAware. Robert Mann, a former American Airlines executive who is now a consultant, said there are about 115,000 flights a day globally during a peak travel period such as Christmas.

In the Asia-Pacific region, about 3,700 flights were cancelled over the weekend, led by China Eastern Airlines Corp. and Air China Ltd., as governments imposed stricter measures to curb the spread of omicron. Some 970 flights are expected to be dropped in the region Monday.