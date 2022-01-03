World

Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

03 January 2022 - 08:39 By Katanga Johnson
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Twitter Inc on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media's misinformation policy on Covid-19.

The congresswoman from Georgia is the first member of Congress to ever have a Twitter account permanently banned.

Twitter has previously issued a short-term suspension for Greene's account, @mtgreenee, for tweets about Covid-19 that it called “misleading”. At least two other Republican members of the House have received temporary suspensions on Twitter — Jim Banks and Barry Moore.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth,” Greene said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding that social media platforms “can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth.”

The official account of the congresswoman, @ReptMTG, remains active on Twitter and has 390,000 followers, slightly less than the 465,000 on her banned personal account.

Greene has come under fire before for remarks on the pandemic. Last June she apologised after comparing Covid-19 mask requirements and vaccinations to the Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews.

Last January, Twitter temporarily locked Greene's account after she sparred with a state election official over voter fraud allegations.

Twitter and several other social media platforms banned former President Donald Trump from their services after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reuters

READ MORE :

Twitter temporarily blocks US Republican Greene for Covid-19 posts

Twitter Inc on Monday said it temporarily suspended Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the ...
News
5 months ago

US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene apologises for comparing Covid-19 masks to Holocaust

Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly apologised on Monday for her remarks last month comparing Covid-19 mask requirements and ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Someone check on Bheki Cele': Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew South Africa
  2. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  3. Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children News
  4. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  5. Two drownings bring gloom to New Year's Day in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...