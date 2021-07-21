Twitter temporarily blocks US Republican Greene for Covid-19 posts

Twitter Inc on Monday said it temporarily suspended Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the social media's misinformation policy on Covid-19.

Greene posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65, and that organisations should not force “non-FDA” approved vaccines or masks. These tweets have been labelled as “misleading” by the platform.

The US is using vaccines made by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson under Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisation. None of these vaccines are fully approved but numerous studies have proven their efficacy.

US President Joe Biden has called on the social media companies to take action on vaccine misinformation.