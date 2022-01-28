World

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

28 January 2022 - 13:54 By Jeff Mason
Willow, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, US, January 27, 2022.
Image: Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS

The Biden family finally has a cat.

First lady Jill Biden's office has announced America's first family is excited to welcome a two-year-old, gray-and-white-striped feline named Willow to the White House.

Biden, a community college professor, named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

“A farm cat from Pennsylvania, Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” LaRosa said. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”

Dr. Biden had said in April that the family had a female cat “waiting in the wings.”

The green-eyed, short-haired tabby cat was settling in well at the White House with “her favourite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” LaRosa said.

In December the Bidens welcomed a new dog to the family, a German Shepherd named Commander, who was four months old at the time.

Their dog Champ died earlier in 2021. Major, a rescue the family adopted before coming to the White House, is living off-site with family friends after reported biting incidents at the White House.

