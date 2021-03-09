World

US President Joe Biden's German Shepherd removed from White House after aggressive behaviour

09 March 2021 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE
A person familiar with the dogs' schedule confirmed that they are in Delaware, but noted they have been known to stay there with minders when the first lady is out of town.
Image: Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS

A pair of German Shepherds belonging to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are being sent back to their family home in the US state of Delaware after one of them displayed aggressive behaviour at the White House.

According to CNN, the dog whose name is Major Biden had what was described as a “biting incident” with a security official at the White House.

The three-year-old hound who was adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, is said to be notorious for displaying such behaviour. 

TimesLIVE

