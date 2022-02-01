EXPLAINER-From hypersonics to workhorse weapons, North Korea showcases missile diversity

North Korea capped one of its busiest months of missile tests ever with the launch of its Hwasong-12 Intermediate-Range ballistic missile on Sunday, highlighting efforts to ensure it has reliable systems for delivering nuclear warheads.

January's testing schedule began with the launch of a new “hypersonic missile,” and went on to include long-range cruise missiles, and short-range ballistic missiles launched from railcars and airports, underscoring the nuclear-armed state's rapidly expanding and advancing arsenal amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

North Korea hasn't tested its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons since 2017, but the Hwasong-12 launch signalled it could soon resume such testing, officials in South Korea and the US said.

Here are the different types of weapons tested so far this month:

'HYPERSONIC' MISSILES

North Korea said it tested a new type of “hypersonic missile” on January 5 and again on Jan. 11, with Kim Jong Un reported to have attended the second launch.

Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound — or about 6,200km per hour (3,850mph).

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed but their manoeuvrability, which can help them evade missile defence systems.

South Korean officials questioned the claimed capabilities of the missile after the first test, but said second test appeared to demonstrate greater performance.

Analysts said if Pyongyang can perfect such weapons, it would represent a potential major upgrade in its striking power against its nearby adversaries.