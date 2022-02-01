Wordle acquired by NYT, creator says game's ethos will be preserved, stay free to play
The New York Times Co has acquired Wordle, a website-only word game that has seen a recent burst in popularity, for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.
The acquisition will help the New York Times broaden its digital content as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.
The once-a-day online game gives a player six chances to figure out the day's secret five-letter word, using the least number of guesses.
Wordle - which was originally released in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle - will continue to be free and there will be no changes to its gameplay, the NYT said.
Wardle tweeted his amazement at the game’s success and said he would be working with the publication.
I am working with NYT to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved.Josh Wardle, former Reddit software engineer who released Wordle
“NYT games play a big part in its origins, so this step feels very natural to me.
“I’ve long admired the NYT’s approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players. Their values are aligned with mine on these matters and I’m thrilled they will be stewards of the game moving forward.
“When the game moves to the NYT site it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” he said.
Wardle added he was “in awe” at the game’s popularity.
“It has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, and I feel grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me — from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.
“On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn't been a little overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.”
I think part of what I love(d?) so much about Wordle was that it was nice to remember a version of the internet that was not so married to advertising / selling me something / attaching itself to some larger corporate interest. Haha... anyway.... congrats to the Wordle Man.— Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) January 31, 2022
Why are people mad the Wordle guy got paid? Pay the sweet Wordle man! Give him jewels and gold for his glorious letter squares! He got less than half what it could have been worth in a bidding war and he kept it a free game. Shower him with champagne and furs!— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 1, 2022
I’m happy for Mr. Wordle. He made a game for his partner because she loved word games, then he shared it with all of us for nothing. Now he gets a million unexpected dollars. Because he loved someone!— Caissie (@Caissie) January 31, 2022
I'm glad the wordle guy got paid for making something really nice. But I'm sad the thing that I like is, once again, being ingested by a massive media company.— dongwon 송동원 (@dongwon) January 31, 2022
Games and puzzles are a key part of NYT’s strategy to keep its audience engaged on its apps and websites as more readers use their mobile phones and tablets for their daily dose of news and entertainment.
The company added 135,000 members in its latest third quarter for its games, cooking and product review website Wirecutter.
