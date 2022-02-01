Wordle acquired by NYT, creator says game's ethos will be preserved, stay free to play

The New York Times Co has acquired Wordle, a website-only word game that has seen a recent burst in popularity, for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.

The acquisition will help the New York Times broaden its digital content as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.

The once-a-day online game gives a player six chances to figure out the day's secret five-letter word, using the least number of guesses.

Wordle - which was originally released in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle - will continue to be free and there will be no changes to its gameplay, the NYT said.

Wardle tweeted his amazement at the game’s success and said he would be working with the publication.