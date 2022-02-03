Number of missing in Ecuador landslide falls to six, death toll 24

The mayor of Ecuador's capital Quito revised the number of people missing after a landslide on Monday night from 12 to 6, although rescue work was still going on, while the death toll stood at 24.

Ecuador's worst rains in nearly two decades overwhelmed a dam near the working class neighbourhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and streets.

Mayor Santiago Guarderas told reporters the number of injured had increased to 52 and repair work would begin on dozens of affected homes.