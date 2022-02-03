South Africa

Cleaner bust for alleged collusion with examiner to sell fake driving licences

03 February 2022 - 08:50 By TimesLIVE
The suspects were arrested after allegedly handing over a temporary driver’s licence to an undercover member of the Hawks.
The suspects were arrested after allegedly handing over a temporary driver’s licence to an undercover member of the Hawks.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The Hawks have arrested two people accused of selling driving licences for R4,500 — without the driver being tested by the examiner.

Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) unit, said a 61-year-old female cleaner and 38-year-old examiner for driving licences are expected to appear in the Booysens magistrate’s court on Thursday for fraud and corruption.

Both suspects are stationed at the Xavier Junction licence and testing centre in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.

They were arrested in a sting operation on Wednesday after GFIS officials working with the Hawks made a booking with the suspects and arranged to collect a driver’s licence.

Sindane said they were arrested after allegedly handing over a temporary driver’s licence to an undercover member of the Hawks.

“The female suspect had a stack of driver’s licence cards which she alleged were ready to be collected by her clients who had already paid the R4,500 fee,” he said.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse commended the team, saying: “Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, SAPS, JMPD to ensure that residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.”

The city urged people to report any fraud and corruption activities through the 24-hour tipoff hotline 0800 002 587 or via email to whistle@joburg.org.za.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Broken driver’s licence card machine now ‘functioning day and night’

The only machine in SA able to print driver’s licence cards, which has been broken since November 7 last year, has finally been repaired and is ...
News
1 week ago

Intruder hiding in police station ceiling arrested

An intruder believed to have broken into the Hercules police station in Pretoria spent several days hiding out in the ceiling before he was caught on ...
News
23 hours ago

Six suspects arrested after failing to pay for fuel for stolen vehicle

The six freeloaders had allegedly tried to scam the filling station and the owner of the VW microbus.
News
1 week ago

Your suspicion was correct: VW Polo drivers are the worst, RTMC study confirms

Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum are the vehicle models involved the most in fatal crashes and account for the highest number speed ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  2. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...