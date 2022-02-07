Easing curbs in 'Covid-19-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year

Restoring normal population mobility to “Covid-19-zero regions” like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said.

China's “zero-Covid-19” restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant.

Chinese scientists and public health specialists have reiterated the need for maintaining the stringent controls, saying the risks of transmission were too high and that mass infection would put intolerable pressure on the health system.

The researchers used studies from Chile and Britain to calculate the “baseline efficacy” of current vaccines — CoronaVac in the case of Chile and the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots in Britain.

They estimated the baseline efficacy against symptomatic disease of the vaccines was 68.3%. They estimated the baseline efficacy of existing vaccines against death was 86%.

The efficacy estimate against infection is based on British data and efficacy against symptomatic disease and deaths was based on data extracted from a study on Sinovac's CoronaVac in Chile.