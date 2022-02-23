Putin starts military action in Ukraine - condemned by US, Nato

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, citing the need to “demilitarise” the country and accusing the US of crossing Russia’s “red line” by expanding Nato.

Putin said Russia doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine, while urging soldiers there to put down their arms. His actions were condemned by US President Joe Biden, who called it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” on the people of Ukraine, and by Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who said it was a “serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security”.

It’s unclear at this early stage the size of the military operation and how far it might extend. The US and its allies have for weeks warned of the potential for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, estimating Putin had massed 150,000 troops on the border.

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had appealed to Putin for help fighting Ukrainian forces. Putin recognised two breakaway republics in the area on Monday.

Biden says ‘world will hold Russia accountable’

Biden said in a statement that “Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”, adding Russia alone would be responsible for “the death and destruction this attack will bring.”

Biden said he would speak with Group of Seven counterparts on Thursday and then address the American people to announce further punishments for Moscow. “The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said.

US equity futures and stocks slid on the back of the Putin’s escalation. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts tumbled more than 1%, European futures shed over 2% and an Asia-Pacific equity gauge fell to the lowest level this month.

Treasuries, the dollar and gold climbed, reflecting demand for havens. Brent oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s escalation sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports. Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.