news

Rough seas delay salvage operation for burning ship carrying luxury cars

24 February 2022 - 07:14 By Reuters
The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last Wednesday.
The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last Wednesday.
Image: Screen grab from YouTube video / VSA Media

Rough waters forced authorities on Wednesday to postpone a salvage operation for a ship packed with luxury cars that has been on fire for a week in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, a port official said.

With teams unable to board the Felicity Ace, heavy tug boats sprayed water to cool the vessel, which is carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys.

The 22 crew members were evacuated last Wednesday, the day the fire began.

Some of the vehicles are electric and their lithium-ion batteries have made the fire very difficult to extinguish, port officials have said.

João Mendes Cabeças, the captain of the nearest port on the Azorean island of Faial, said the blaze had lost its intensity, probably because there was little left to burn.

Salvage teams hoped to board the ship, which is adrift around 170km southwest of the Portuguese islands of Azores, to assess its condition and start preparing it for towing, the navy said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is unclear if the vessel will be towed to the Bahamas or Europe.

Cabeças told Reuters bad weather prevented the team from boarding the ship. Waves as high as 2.5 metres battered the coast of Faial on Wednesday, Portugal's weather agency IPMA said.

The salvage team was expected to be flown to the ship on a helicopter belonging to the Portuguese air force, which will decide on Thursday if the operation can proceed, Cabeças said.

Ship manager Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) said in a statement on Tuesday the vessel was still on fire but stable, and that no oil leak had been reported so far. It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the fire.

Insurance experts said the incident could result in losses of $155m (roughly R2.4bn).

Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai to meet export demand

Tesla Inc plans to expand parts production at its Shanghai factory to meet growing demand for exports, according to a document it filed with the city ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Aston Martin sales rev up on higher prices, more profitable cars

Aston Martin narrowed its annual loss in 2021 as sales surged and the company said on Wednesday it expected further improvements this year as it ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Lucid is recalling about 200 high-end EV sedans because of a safety defect

Lucid Group, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars because of a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  2. New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend RS is a road trip champion Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...