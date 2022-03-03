Ties between UAE, United States undergoing 'stress test', UAE envoy says
03 March 2022 - 08:55
The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States is going through "a stress test," Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US said on Thursday, but added that he was confident both would "get out of it".
Speaking at a defense technology conference in Abu Dhabi, Otaiba said the UAE was open to doing defense business with all companies and countries but also sought to develop an organic defence industry to become more self-sufficient.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.