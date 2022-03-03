World

Ties between UAE, United States undergoing 'stress test', UAE envoy says

03 March 2022 - 08:55 By Reuters
A general view of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Image: REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States is going through "a stress test," Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US said on Thursday, but added that he was confident both would "get out of it".

Speaking at a defense technology conference in Abu Dhabi, Otaiba said the UAE was open to doing defense business with all companies and countries but also sought to develop an organic defence industry to become more self-sufficient.

