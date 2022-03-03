Traffic licensing centres shut in Gauteng after driving school protests
Several licensing centres in Gauteng have shut their operations after two weeks of protest action organised by the National Driving School Association of SA against the online booking system.
“The closure of our offices and operations has been taken in the interest of preserving the lives of employees and members of the public and to protect property,” said the City of Johannesburg MMCs for public safety David Tembe and group corporate and shared services Leah Knott.
The changes made by the Gauteng provincial government to the driving licence and testing booking system blocks third parties from booking services on behalf of individuals or groups.
The MMCs said: “The provincewide protest action is an attempt by the affected groups of runners and individuals who benefited from the previous practice to get the Gauteng provincial government to heed to their demands. The city’s licensing department has unfortunately fallen victim to the unrest, and centres have therefore been forced to stop operations.”
Licensing centres that are not operational, until further notice, are:
- Midrand Licensing
- Strijdom Park Testing Station
- Roodepoort City Hall
- Region E Licensing Department
- Langlaagte Licensing Department
- Ormonde
- Eureka house
The driving schools’ association, which also staged protests a year ago, says it intends taking legal action to force the suspension of the booking system.
National Driving School Association Protest Update‼️— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) March 2, 2022
The protest action by the National Driving School Association has caused significant disruption to service delivery at all Driver's License Testing Centres in #Ekurhuleni and all other municipalities in the Province of Gauteng pic.twitter.com/xrnmmBItV7
M1 South and M1 North closed by Driving School operators demanding eNatis online booking system suspended. The strike is planned to take place even next week @eNCA @Newzroom405 @JulietJoseph_ @KayaNews @Dotransport @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/5D13ef7Bmd— NATIONAL DRIVING SCHOOL ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH AFRIC (@NDSASA_) February 25, 2022
JUST NOW: Members of NDSASA going to RTMC waterfall Midrand. They want Minister Mbalula to suspend the eNatis online booking system that is not working for independent driving schools @eNCA @Newzroom405 @Dotransport @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/lhhM7d0pqY— NATIONAL DRIVING SCHOOL ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH AFRIC (@NDSASA_) February 24, 2022
