UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after Meta found 'extremist'- TASS
March 21 2022 - 17:12
Berlin to host donor's conference for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova
Berlin will host a donor's conference for Ukrainian refugees stranded in Moldova on April 5, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
"It is about support for Moldova which is the most fragile country in this situation," she told reporters in Brussels, adding the number of Ukrainian refugees in total was expected to mount to 8 to 10 million people over the coming weeks.
-Reuters
March 21 2022 - 16:00
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after Meta found 'extremist'- TASS
A Russian court on Monday banned Facebook and Instagram in the country after finding Meta Platforms Inc "extremist", TASS news agency reported.
Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
-Reuters
