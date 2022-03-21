UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after Meta found 'extremist'- TASS

March 21 2022 - 17:12

Berlin to host donor's conference for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

Berlin will host a donor's conference for Ukrainian refugees stranded in Moldova on April 5, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"It is about support for Moldova which is the most fragile country in this situation," she told reporters in Brussels, adding the number of Ukrainian refugees in total was expected to mount to 8 to 10 million people over the coming weeks.

-Reuters