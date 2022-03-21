IN PICTURES | Malema uses human rights day to promote Russia and denounce ANC

The EFF were in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day on Monday to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21 1960.

But, for the EFF, it was a day to denounce the notion of a human rights day as they say SA human rights are violated every day.

The red berets used the stage to air their differences with the governing ANC. They dedicated this year as the "year of the branch" where they aim to have 1-million EFF members in "good standing" or members who have signed up for R10 with their EFF branch by the end of December.

As the crowd stood in the rain waiting for EFF leader Julius Malema's arrival they sang and danced and were told the station where could sign up had a gazebo they could stand under while they signed up.

The rally took place at Dlomo Dam in Vereeniging where flowers, candles and a sea of red clothing replaced the blood spilt 62 years ago when 69 people were shot dead by police during a peaceful protest against having to carry a dompas.

Malema arrived at 12.30pm and made his speech after 1.40pm. For more than an hour he used the platform to state the party's stance on the failings of the ANC, xenophobia and the war in Ukraine.

"What are human rights without water, roads and jobs and without free education ... without land," he said.