UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

March 26 2022 — 12:12
More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from Mariupol -Ukraine's deputy PM
More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television on Saturday.
March 26 2022 — 11:14
Russian defence minister seen speaking at army meeting after long public silence
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen chairing an army meeting and discussing weapons supplies in a video posted by his ministry on Saturday, the first time he had publicly been shown speaking for more than two weeks.
In the video, uploaded on social media, Shoigu said he had discussed issues related to the military budget and defence orders with the finance ministry.
"We continue ahead-of-schedule delivery of weaponry and equipment by means of credits. The priorities are long-range high-precision weapons, aircraft equipment and maintenance of engagement readiness of strategic nuclear forces," said Shoigu, who is overseeing what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
March 26 2022 — 10:07
Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations.
Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy also said no country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia's invasion of his country.
March 26 2022 — 09:00
Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far
The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.
Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.
Additionally, 199 children have been wounded. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.
