World

Russian gas flows to Europe remain stable

28 March 2022 - 10:13 By Marwa Rashad
Russia's Gazprom said on Sunday it has continued to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European customers.
Image: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg/ File photo

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three main pipeline routes were stable on Monday morning, with the Yamal-Europe pipeline continuing to flow eastward from Germany into Poland.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 71,025,104 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monady morning, slightly down from 73,133,575 kWh/h in the early hours of the morning, data from the pipeline operator showed.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline were at 1,471,327 kWh/h at the Mallnow border point, data from operator Gascade showed, slightly up from Sunday.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were also stable at 881,999 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Reuters

