Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on Covid-19 vaccine barriers

Doctors without Borders, Oxfam America, Amnesty International and other top civil society groups on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden to reject a potential deal on Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property rights at the World Trade Organization.

In a letter, the groups called the proposal a “rehash” of a European Union position that fell far short of the rights waiver Biden backed in May 2021 to speed vaccines to developing countries.

“This leaked text ... would impose new conditions limiting the existing WTO rules that now allow countries to issue compulsory licenses for patented products,” the organisations said.

They noted that India and SA, which had worked on the compromise language with the US and the European Union, had not yet formally endorsed the “concept.”

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday told US lawmakers there was no agreement on what she called the “concept” of a compromise developed during discussions facilitated by WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.