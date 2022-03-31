How Volkswagen’s Trinity plant aims to catch up with Tesla

As Tesla kicks off production at its new German plant this month, Volkswagen is weeks away from finalising plans for a €2bn (R32bn) electric vehicle (EV) factory that it hopes will bring it up to speed with its US rival.

Tesla says it can already churn out a Model Y in 10 hours at its new Giga Berlin-Brandenburg factory in Gruenheide near the German capital, whereas it can take Volkswagen three times as long to make its ID.3 electric car.

The German auto giant now aims to slash production times with its Trinity EV plant, which should be up and running in 2026, by using techniques such as large die casting and cutting the number of components in its cars by several hundred.

“Our goal is clear: we want to set the standard with our production,” Volkswagen brand production chief Christian Vollmer told Reuters in an interview. “If we can get to 10 hours, we have achieved something big.”

The carmaker has been improving productivity at a rate of about 5% a year but must take bigger leaps to keep its upper hand in the European market, Vollmer said, without providing a new percentage target.

Volkswagen, the world’s second-biggest carmaker behind Japan’s Toyota with a stable of brands from Skoda, Seat and VW to Audi, Porsche and Bentley has a 25% share of the European EV market, ahead of Tesla on 13%.

But the pressure on German carmakers to both master and ramp up EV production has been intensified by Tesla's presence in the country and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has warned Germans must speed up to avoid getting beaten on their own turf.

‘Ignited the drive’

Volkswagen’s goals align with a wider trend in the industry of simplifying product ranges and streamlining production as carmakers scramble to find the cash to fund the electric transition — and keep up with rivals like Tesla that don’t have to juggle making EVs as well as cars with combustion engines.

“Tesla really ignited the drive for reducing part counts and making simpler products,” Evan Horetsky, a partner at McKinsey who was formerly in charge of engineering at Tesla’s new Brandenburg plant, said. “Legacy manufacturers have a more difficult time because they have to maintain current orders.”

A Tesla spokesperson said one of the reasons it can produce its Model Y vehicles in Germany within a 10-hour time frame is because it is uses two giant casting presses, or giga-presses, applying 6,000 tonnes of pressure to make the rear of the car.

Its Gruenheide press shop can produce 17 components in under six minutes. With six more giga-presses on the way, Tesla will soon be making the front of the car with the giga-press too.